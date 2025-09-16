Meta's smart glasses leak ahead of official launch

Glasses pair with an sEMG bracelet for gesture controls

The sEMG bracelet picks up signals from your hand and wrist muscles, letting you control the glasses without touching them.

The leaked demo shows users texting and using maps right in their line of sight. There are also cool AI tricks like live translation and object recognition.

More details—and maybe even some Oakley-branded smart specs—are expected at Meta Connect 2025 on September 17.