Apple's iOS 26 beta introduces real-time translation, Genmoji
Technology
Apple just dropped fresh updates for iOS 26, iPadOS 26, watchOS 26, macOS Tahoe, and visionOS 26—packed with smarter AI tools.
The standout is Live Translation, which lets you chat in real time across Messages, FaceTime, and Phone apps—even using AirPods Pro 3 for smooth conversations with noise cancelation.
Other updates include Workout Buddy and Image Playground
You can now make your own Genmoji by mixing emojis and text for a personal touch.
Image Playground (now with ChatGPT) lets you play around with art styles like watercolor painting.
Plus, Visual Intelligence helps you interact with content more easily—including quick searches via Google or ChatGPT—and the Workout Buddy feature offers encouraging feedback based on your Apple Watch workouts.