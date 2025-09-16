Apple's iOS 26 beta introduces real-time translation, Genmoji

Other updates include Workout Buddy and Image Playground

You can now make your own Genmoji by mixing emojis and text for a personal touch.

Image Playground (now with ChatGPT) lets you play around with art styles like watercolor painting.

Plus, Visual Intelligence helps you interact with content more easily—including quick searches via Google or ChatGPT—and the Workout Buddy feature offers encouraging feedback based on your Apple Watch workouts.