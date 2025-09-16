Next Article
iPhone 18 series launch imminent: What to expect
Technology
The iPhone 18 series is arriving this year, and Apple's making some noticeable changes.
Expect a smaller Dynamic Island on the display, but under-display Face ID isn't here yet—that's now rumored for the iPhone 19.
A20 chip, larger camera sensors
Under the hood, you'll get Apple's speedy new A20 chip built on a cutting-edge 2nm process—so think smoother multitasking and better battery life.
Standard models could see larger camera sensors for improved low-light photos, while Pro versions keep their sleek aluminum unibody design.
The overall look gets minor tweaks as Apple moves closer to an all-screen vibe.