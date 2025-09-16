How to update your Apple Watch to watchOS 26

Apple has officially launched the watchOS 26 update for its smartwatches. The upgrade is compatible with a wide range of models, from Series 6 to the latest Series 11, as well as second and third-generation Apple Watch SE and all Ultra models. The new version introduces several innovative features such as a wrist flick gesture for quick actions and the availability of the Notes app for jotting down thoughts on the go.

Design overhaul New Liquid Glass design language One of the most notable changes in watchOS 26 is the introduction of Apple's new Liquid Glass design language. The update brings a transparent glassy look to windows, notifications, app icons and other UI elements. While the change isn't as drastic as it is on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, users will notice a new glossy look on icons and buttons in Smart Stack, Control Center and apps.

Gesture update New wrist flick gesture for quick actions The latest update also introduces a new wrist flick gesture, making it easier to perform quick actions like silencing timers or dismissing notifications. By simply rotating your wrist away from you, you can now silence calls and dismiss notifications with ease. This gesture looks easier than the previous finger pinch double tap gesture.

Feature enhancements Automatic volume adjustment and Notes app With watchOS 26, your Apple Watch can now automatically adjust the volume of calls, notifications, and Siri based on ambient noise. This means that when things get quieter, it will make these sounds softer. Plus, for the first time ever, Apple's Notes app is available on the smartwatch. You can create new notes or ask Siri to do it for you.

Health features Hypertension notifications and sleep score The new update also brings hypertension notifications, a feature that uses the Apple Watch's optical sensor to track blood vessel responses to heartbeats over 30 days. It can detect signs of high blood pressure and alert users. Plus, there's a new sleep score that rates your sleep quality based on duration, interruptions, and consistency of bedtime.

Personalization features AI-powered Workout Buddy The update also introduces Workout Buddy, an AI-powered feature that uses your fitness history to provide motivational messages during workouts. Also, you can now customize widgets in Smart Stack to prioritize ones you use most often. These personalization features are part of Apple's continuous effort to enhance user experience on its wearable devices.