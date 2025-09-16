How to update your Apple Watch to watchOS 26
What's the story
Apple has officially launched the watchOS 26 update for its smartwatches. The upgrade is compatible with a wide range of models, from Series 6 to the latest Series 11, as well as second and third-generation Apple Watch SE and all Ultra models. The new version introduces several innovative features such as a wrist flick gesture for quick actions and the availability of the Notes app for jotting down thoughts on the go.
Design overhaul
New Liquid Glass design language
One of the most notable changes in watchOS 26 is the introduction of Apple's new Liquid Glass design language. The update brings a transparent glassy look to windows, notifications, app icons and other UI elements. While the change isn't as drastic as it is on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, users will notice a new glossy look on icons and buttons in Smart Stack, Control Center and apps.
Gesture update
New wrist flick gesture for quick actions
The latest update also introduces a new wrist flick gesture, making it easier to perform quick actions like silencing timers or dismissing notifications. By simply rotating your wrist away from you, you can now silence calls and dismiss notifications with ease. This gesture looks easier than the previous finger pinch double tap gesture.
Feature enhancements
Automatic volume adjustment and Notes app
With watchOS 26, your Apple Watch can now automatically adjust the volume of calls, notifications, and Siri based on ambient noise. This means that when things get quieter, it will make these sounds softer. Plus, for the first time ever, Apple's Notes app is available on the smartwatch. You can create new notes or ask Siri to do it for you.
Health features
Hypertension notifications and sleep score
The new update also brings hypertension notifications, a feature that uses the Apple Watch's optical sensor to track blood vessel responses to heartbeats over 30 days. It can detect signs of high blood pressure and alert users. Plus, there's a new sleep score that rates your sleep quality based on duration, interruptions, and consistency of bedtime.
Personalization features
AI-powered Workout Buddy
The update also introduces Workout Buddy, an AI-powered feature that uses your fitness history to provide motivational messages during workouts. Also, you can now customize widgets in Smart Stack to prioritize ones you use most often. These personalization features are part of Apple's continuous effort to enhance user experience on its wearable devices.
Process
How to update your watch
To update your Apple Watch to watchOS 26, ensure that your paired iPhone is running iOS 26, is connected to Wi-Fi, and is placed near your Apple Watch. Next, open the Watch app on your iPhone, go to My Watch, and tap General > Software Update. If an update is available, you will see the option to download and install it. Follow the on-screen instructions to begin. Make sure your Apple Watch is charged to at least 50%.