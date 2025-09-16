Babbel's new AI tool helps you practice speaking without the stress

The interface uses gentle animations to keep things chill

Babbel Speak lets you practice in 28 everyday scenarios—think ordering coffee or chatting about the weather—and gives you personalized feedback along the way.

It's available now in open beta for English, Spanish, French, Italian, and German learners on both app stores.

Subscriptions start at $107.40 a year (or $299 for lifetime), plus there's a 20-day money-back guarantee if it's not your thing.