Babbel's new AI tool helps you practice speaking without the stress
Babbel just dropped Babbel Speak, its new AI-powered feature made for beginners who know the basics but feel shy about speaking.
The tool is all about making real-life conversations less scary and helping users build confidence, with CEO Tim Allen saying it's designed to take you "from first words to confident conversations."
Babbel Speak lets you practice in 28 everyday scenarios—think ordering coffee or chatting about the weather—and gives you personalized feedback along the way.
The interface uses gentle animations to keep things chill and lower anxiety.
It's available now in open beta for English, Spanish, French, Italian, and German learners on both app stores.
Subscriptions start at $107.40 a year (or $299 for lifetime), plus there's a 20-day money-back guarantee if it's not your thing.