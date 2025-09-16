Next Article
ChatGPT is digital advisor, not coding machine for most users
Turns out, most people use ChatGPT to ask questions, get advice, and write stuff—not so much for coding.
OpenAI and Harvard economist David Deming looked at 1.5 million chats and found users treat ChatGPT more like a digital advisor than a code machine.
Gender gaps are shrinking
The study also found gender gaps are shrinking; usage now reflects the general adult population.
Plus, adoption is booming in low- and middle-income countries—four times faster than in richer nations.
India stands out as a major hub, making up around 8.7% of global traffic, more than half the size of the US user base.