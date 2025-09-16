Google's new AI model is the largest open-source LLM

VaultGemma scores about as well as non-private models from 2018

On benchmarks like ARC-C and TriviaQA, VaultGemma scores about as well as non-private models from five years ago—not cutting-edge, but solid.

The key thing: it's built to avoid memorizing or leaking training data by baking in differential privacy right from pre-training (not just at the end), making it much safer than most big-name AIs out there.