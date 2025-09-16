Google's new AI model is the largest open-source LLM
Google and DeepMind just unveiled VaultGemma, a massive one-billion-parameter AI language model built from scratch with differential privacy.
It's now the largest open-source model of its kind, and you can grab it for free on Hugging Face or Kaggle.
VaultGemma is designed for research and real-world use in sensitive areas like healthcare and finance—where keeping data private really matters.
VaultGemma runs on Google's Gemma architecture
VaultGemma runs on Google's Gemma architecture with Multi-Query Attention and a 1024-token context window, balancing speed with strong privacy.
Training happened across 2,048 TPUv6e chips using new privacy scaling rules—the end result matched predicted accuracy while keeping user data safe.
VaultGemma scores about as well as non-private models from 2018
On benchmarks like ARC-C and TriviaQA, VaultGemma scores about as well as non-private models from five years ago—not cutting-edge, but solid.
The key thing: it's built to avoid memorizing or leaking training data by baking in differential privacy right from pre-training (not just at the end), making it much safer than most big-name AIs out there.
A new standard for privacy-first AI models
VaultGemma might not beat today's top models in raw power, but it sets a new standard for building trustworthy AI that respects your data.
For anyone working in fields where privacy is non-negotiable—think health or finance—this could be a game-changer toward more secure AI tools.