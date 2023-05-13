Auto

Tata Punch EV: Check design, features, and launch details

May 13, 2023

Tata Punch EV will roll on designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Homegrown carmaker Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce the Punch EV in India soon. To recall, the company gave a green signal for the electric micro-SUV project in December last year. In the latest development, a test mule of the upcoming e-SUV was spotted on a tow truck, albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar. Here's a look at what we can expect.

Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors has been leading the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment in India with capable offerings such as the Tiago EV, and Nexon EV.

However, there is a significant gap between the Tigor EV and Nexon EV in the company's portfolio.

To bridge this gap, the automaker is now planning to introduce the Punch, in an all-electric avatar.

The SUV will feature a closed-off grille with EV badging

On the design front, the upcoming Tata Punch EV will borrow most of the design elements from its ICE-powered sibling. The micro-SUV will feature a clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille with EV badging, blue-colored accents on the grille and window lining, bumper-mounted projector headlamps with split-type LED DRLs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps will grace the rear end.

The EV will get iRA connected car technology

Inside, the Tata Punch EV will remain mostly identical to the petrol-powered version with a spacious five-seater cabin. It will get a minimalist dashboard with blue accents, a cooled glovebox, keyless entry, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and iRA connected car technology. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags.

It will be offered with capable electric powertrain options

Similar to the Tiago EV and Nexon EV, the upcoming Punch EV will be backed by a capable all-electric powertrain. The automaker is expected to reveal the technical specifications at the launch event. We expect the car to have a range of around 250-300km.

How much will the Tata Punch EV cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Tata Punch EV will be disclosed by the carmaker at the time of launch sometime in late 2023. We expect the EV to be priced at around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Once launched, it will rival the Citroen eC3 in the micro-SUV category on our shores.