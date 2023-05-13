Auto

Honda Activa and Activa 125 become costlier: Check top alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 13, 2023, 01:20 pm 3 min read

Honda Activa features an all-LED lighting setup

Honda has increased the prices of the Activa and Activa 125 to Rs. 75,347 and Rs. 78,920, respectively (starting prices, ex-showroom). The former has become costlier by Rs. 811, while the latter has received a hike of Rs. 1,177. The price revision is likely done to counter the rising input costs. If the Activa models don't suit you, check out these capable alternatives.

Why does this story matter?

Honda has been touted as the pioneer of mass-market gearless scooters in India. The segment became popular after the introduction of the Activa in 1999.

Currently, in its sixth generation avatar, the scooter is the highest-selling model in the sub-125cc category on our shores.

However, with the introduction of stricter emission norms and rising input costs, the cost of the scooter has been hiked.

A quick look at Honda Activa and Activa 125

Both the Honda Activa and Activa 125 have a stylish front apron, a flat footboard, an analog instrument cluster, and all-LED illumination. The scooters are equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front, a drum brake on the rear, and a combined braking system. The Activa gets a 110cc, single-cylinder engine (7.68hp/8.79Nm), while the Activa 125 has 123.97cc, single-cylinder mill (8.2hp/10.3Nm).

Suzuki Access 125: Price starts at Rs. 79,400

Suzuki Access 125 has a squared-out LED headlamp, a single-piece seat with a grab rail, a flat footboard, blacked-out mirrors, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, and alloy wheels. The scooter gets a front disc/drum brake and a rear drum unit, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and a mono-shock rear unit. It draws power from a 124cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine (8.6hp/10Nm).

Hero Maestro Edge 125: Price begins at Rs. 82,766

Hero Maestro Edge 125 features a dual-tone body, an indicator-mounted front apron, an LED headlight, a single-piece seat, a fully-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and alloy wheels. The scooter has a front disc/drum brake and a rear drum unit, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and a mono-shock rear unit. It is fueled by a 124.6cc, single-cylinder engine (9hp/10.4Nm).

TVS Jupiter 125: Price starts at Rs. 83,605

TVS Jupiter 125 has chrome embellishments on the front apron, an LED headlight, a USB charging socket, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and 12-inch alloy wheels. It is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front, a drum brake on the rear, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and a mono-shock rear unit. It runs on a 124.8cc, single-cylinder engine with start/stop system (8.3hp/10.5Nm).

Ola S1 Air: Price begins at Rs. 84,999

Ola S1 Air flaunts a smiley-shaped LED headlight, a flat footboard, and a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster. It has drum brakes on both wheels, a combined braking system, telescopic front forks, and dual rear shock absorbers. It is backed by a 4.5kW hub-mounted electric motor paired with either a 2kWh, 3kWh, or 4kWh battery pack. It promises a range of up to 165km.