Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV breaks cover: Check top features
Japanese automotive giant Honda has taken the wraps off an all-new electric SUV, the e:Ny1 for the global market. This happens to be the brand's second e-SUV after the Prologue. It is based on the new e:N Architecture F platform and promises to offer dynamic ride and handling characteristics. The company has also equipped the vehicle with DC fast charging.
Why does this story matter?
- Honda has been pushing the boundaries in green mobility with its range of hybrid vehicles across the globe.
- With the trend slowly shifting toward Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), the company is now planning to make its mark on the all-electric segment.
- After the successful introduction of the Prologue e-SUV, the brand has now showcased its second offering, the e:Ny1.
The EV sports a rugged yet futuristic design philosophy
The all-new Honda e:Ny1 follows a rugged yet futuristic design philosophy seen on the China-specific e:NS1 e-SUV. It features a sculpted bonnet, a sleek closed-off grille, swept-back LED headlamps, a large air dam, chrome trims on the bumpers, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer alloy wheels. At the rear end, the EV gets connected LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.
The SUV features a massive 15.1-inch vertically-oriented infotainment panel
Inside, the neo-rugged Honda e:Ny1 has a spacious five-seater cabin. The EV has an all-black minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, wrap-around ambient lighting strips, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a multifunctional steering wheel, a free-floating digital instrument cluster, and a massive 15.1-inch vertically-oriented infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
It promises a range of up to 412km
Powering the all-new Honda e:Ny1 is a 201hp/310Nm electric motor that is linked to a large 68.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The EV promises to deliver a range of up to 412km on a single charge.
What to expect from the all-new Honda e:Ny1?
Honda is yet to disclose the pricing and availability of the new e:Ny1 electric SUV. We expect the carmaker to officially launch the EV sometime in early 2026. Based on the brand's dedicated e:N Architecture F, we expect the e-SUV to sit below its elder sibling, the Prologue in the US market. It should start at around $30,000 (approximately Rs. 24.6 lakh).