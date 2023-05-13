Auto

Honda e:Ny1 electric SUV breaks cover: Check top features

Honda e:Ny1 comes equipped with DC fast charging (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automotive giant Honda has taken the wraps off an all-new electric SUV, the e:Ny1 for the global market. This happens to be the brand's second e-SUV after the Prologue. It is based on the new e:N Architecture F platform and promises to offer dynamic ride and handling characteristics. The company has also equipped the vehicle with DC fast charging.

Why does this story matter?

Honda has been pushing the boundaries in green mobility with its range of hybrid vehicles across the globe.

With the trend slowly shifting toward Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), the company is now planning to make its mark on the all-electric segment.

After the successful introduction of the Prologue e-SUV, the brand has now showcased its second offering, the e:Ny1.

The EV sports a rugged yet futuristic design philosophy

The all-new Honda e:Ny1 follows a rugged yet futuristic design philosophy seen on the China-specific e:NS1 e-SUV. It features a sculpted bonnet, a sleek closed-off grille, swept-back LED headlamps, a large air dam, chrome trims on the bumpers, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer alloy wheels. At the rear end, the EV gets connected LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.

The SUV features a massive 15.1-inch vertically-oriented infotainment panel

Inside, the neo-rugged Honda e:Ny1 has a spacious five-seater cabin. The EV has an all-black minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, wrap-around ambient lighting strips, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a multifunctional steering wheel, a free-floating digital instrument cluster, and a massive 15.1-inch vertically-oriented infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It promises a range of up to 412km

Powering the all-new Honda e:Ny1 is a 201hp/310Nm electric motor that is linked to a large 68.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The EV promises to deliver a range of up to 412km on a single charge.

What to expect from the all-new Honda e:Ny1?

Honda is yet to disclose the pricing and availability of the new e:Ny1 electric SUV. We expect the carmaker to officially launch the EV sometime in early 2026. Based on the brand's dedicated e:N Architecture F, we expect the e-SUV to sit below its elder sibling, the Prologue in the US market. It should start at around $30,000 (approximately Rs. 24.6 lakh).