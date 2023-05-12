Auto

What to expect from upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 12, 2023, 06:04 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will feature all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Homegrown bikemaker Royal Enfield is gearing up to introduce an all-new scrambler model in its 650cc line-up. In the latest development, the company has trademarked the "Interceptor Bear 650" moniker. A near-production test mule of the motorcycle has been spotted doing test runs, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. The soon-to-be-launched bike will be the fifth model, after the upcoming Shotgun 650.

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield has become the most popular choice for retro-inspired motorcycles across the globe. The bikemaker competes in the 350cc and 650cc segments on our shores.

With its old-school charm and capable parallel-twin motor, the Interceptor 650 has been appreciated by both critics and customers alike.

Now, the brand is planning to build on its image by launching a scrambler version soon.

The motorcycle will feature wire-spoked wheels and all-LED lighting setup

On the design front, the upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will retain a few design elements of the Interceptor 650. The scrambler will feature a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a round LED headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, a ribbed-pattern seat, grab rails, an upswept exhaust, and a circular LED taillamp. The bike will house a semi-digital instrument cluster and ride on wire-spoked wheels.

It will be offered with an OBD-2-compliant parallel-twin engine

The all-new Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will draw power from the same OBD-2 compliant 648cc, parallel-twin engine that powers the Interceptor 650. The mill will likely develop 47hp/52Nm. Transmission duties on the scrambler will be handled by a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

It will come equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, the upcoming Royal Enfield Interceptor Bear 650 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better ride and handling characteristics. Suspension duties on the scrambler motorcycle should likely be handled by inverted forks at the front side and dual shock absorber units at the rear end.

When can we expect the Interceptor Bear 650 to debut?

Royal Enfield is expected to announce the pricing and availability details of the all-new Interceptor Bear 650 at its launch event, sometime in late 2023. The scrambler is in its final development stage. We expect it to cost around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.