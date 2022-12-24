India

Harley-Davidson Nightster S previewed via leaked images: Check design, features

Harley-Davidson Nightster S will be powered by a 975cc engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

US-based automaker Harley-Davidson is set to unveil its Nightster S motorcycle next month. In the latest development, images of the two-wheeler have leaked on the web, revealing a design language similar to the one seen on the standard Nightster. However, the cruiser will feature a redesigned split-type seat and pillion footrest, something that the regular version misses out on.

Harley-Davidson has been manufacturing the Sportster range of motorcycles since 1957. The brand set foot on our shores in 2009.

With its good looks and a long list of features, the upcoming Nightster S is expected to entice young buyers looking for a sporty yet comfortable cruiser motorcycle.

When launched on our shores, it will not have any direct rivals.

The cruiser will flaunt a split-style seat and alloy wheels

The Harley-Davidson Nightster S will have a split-type seat for the rider and pillion, a lengthy exhaust, a grab-rail-integrated backrest, and a circular headlight unit. It will feature an all-LED lighting setup, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and alloy wheels with a complex design. The two-wheeler will flaunt a new gloss black paint scheme with graphics that pay homage to the bikemaker's rich heritage.

It will be powered by a 975cc, V-twin engine

The Harley-Davidson Nightster S will be powered by a 975cc, V-twin engine that produces a maximum power of 89hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 94Nm at 5,000rpm. The motor is expected to be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle will get dual-channel ABS and traction control

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Harley-Davidson Nightster S will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and multiple riding modes. The suspension duties will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and dual shock-absorber units on the rear end of the motorcycle.

Harley-Davidson Nightster S: Pricing and availability

Harley-Davidson will reveal the availability and pricing details of the Nightster S at the time of its global launch, scheduled on January 18. We expect it to carry a premium over the standard Nightster model, which costs Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.