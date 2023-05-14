Auto

How will Tata Punch EV stack up against Citroen eC3

Both micro-SUVs feature bumper-mounted headlamp assemblies

Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce the Punch EV in India soon. A test mule of the upcoming e-SUV was spotted on a tow truck, albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar. Once launched, the upcoming micro-SUV will compete against the Citroen eC3. Both cars are based on their ICE-powered counterparts, featuring a pseudo-SUV look and tech-forward cabin.

With a market share of over 87%, Tata Motors is India's largest EV maker. The carmaker has been single-handedly responsible for revolutionizing the Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) segment on our shores.

Many automakers are trying to catch up with the homegrown EV specialist, especially in the entry-level segment.

However, with the launch of the upcoming Punch EV, the competition will intensify even further.

Tata Punch EV will look more appealing

Citroen eC3 follows a quirky design philosophy and features a sculpted bonnet, bumper-mounted headlights, split-type DRLs, a front-fender mounted charging port, a sleek black grille, roof rails, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The upcoming Tata Punch EV will feature a clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille with EV badging, blue-colored accents, bumper-mounted projector headlamps, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels.

Citroen eC3 is backed by a capable electric powertrain

Citroen eC3 is backed by a 57hp/143Nm electric motor that is paired with a 29.2kWh battery pack. The setup promises a range of up to 320km on a single charge. The upcoming Punch EV will be backed by a capable all-electric powertrain, likely from the Nexon EV. While Tata Motors is yet to reveal the technical details, we expect a range of around 250-300km.

The Punch EV will come equipped with more feel-good features

Citroen eC3 has a spacious five-seater cabin with a quirky dual-tone dashboard, manual AC controls with rear vents, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options, and six airbags. Tata Punch EV will retain the spacious cabin from its ICE-powered sibling and get a minimalist dashboard with blue accents, a cooled glovebox, automatic climate control, and iRA connected car technology.

Which one makes more sense on our shores?

In India, the Citroen eC3 can be yours between Rs. 11.5 lakh and Rs. 12.13 lakh, while we expect the upcoming Tata Punch EV to be priced at around Rs. 12 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Punch EV will make more sense, with its aggressive pseudo-SUV looks, capable electric powertrain from Nexon EV, and tech-forward cabin with more feel-good features.