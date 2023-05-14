Auto

Top-selling sedans in India: Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, and more

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 14, 2023, 03:10 am 3 min read

Maruti Suzuki Dzire features projector headlights (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Sedans have been a dying breed of vehicles across the world, after the recent onslaught of SUVs. However, the humble body type is slowly making a comeback in India with the arrival of new models such as SKODA SLAVIA, Volkswagen Virtus, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and even the luxurious Mercedes-Benz EQS. Here's a list of the five best-selling sedans on our shores in FY-2023.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 1,20,948 units sold last year

Maruti Suzuki Dzire features a muscular bonnet, blacked-out projector headlights, a chrome-surrounded grille, 15-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. The spacious five-seater cabin gets an engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and dual airbags. The compact sedan is powered by a 1.2-liter DualJet, four-cylinder, K-series engine that churns out 89hp/113Nm in petrol guise and 77hp/98Nm in CNG avatar.

Hyundai AURA: 49,832 units sold in FY-2023

Hyundai AURA sports a sloping roofline, projector headlights, a redesigned grille with integrated DRLs, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and split-type LED taillamps. It has a spacious cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, a wireless charger, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and six airbags. It is offered with a 1.2-liter, Kappa, inline-four engine that develops 82hp/113.8Nm in petrol form and 68hp/95.2Nm when using CNG.

Honda Amaze: 48,439 units sold last year

Honda Amaze gets a large grille with a chrome applique, sweptback LED headlights, a sloping roofline, wrap-around LED taillamps, and 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Inside, the car has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, a multifunctional steering wheel, dual airbags, ABS, automatic climate control, and a 7.0-inch infotainment panel. It runs on a 1.2-liter petrol mill that generates 88.5hp/110Nm.

Tata Tigor: 46,174 units sold in FY-2023

Tata Tigor flaunts swept-back projector headlights, a sloping roofline, 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and wrap-around clear-type LED taillamps. Inside, the five-seater sedan has a flat-bottom, multifunctional steering wheel, a digital instrument cluster, iRA connected car technology, dual airbags, and a rear-view camera. It draws power from a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, Revotron engine that makes 85hp/113Nm in petrol form and 72hp/95Nm in CNG guise.

Honda City: 35,038 units sold last year

Honda City has a sculpted bonnet, a sloping roofline, sweptback LED headlights, a redesigned honeycomb-mesh grille, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and Z-shaped wrap-around LED taillights. It features leather upholstery, an electric sunroof, ambient lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. The mid-size sedan is fueled by a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid setup (125hp/253Nm) and a 1.5-liter, inline-four petrol engine (119.35hp/145Nm).