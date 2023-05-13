Auto

How does 2024 Hyundai KONA Electric differ from 2023 model

Hyundai first showcased the 2024 iteration of the KONA Electric in December last year. The SUV looked drastically different from the outgoing model with its full-width "Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamps" at both ends. In the latest development, the updated model has been spotted doing test runs, ahead of its official launch. So how does it differ from the outgoing version? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Hyundai introduced the KONA Electric in the South Korean market in 2018. Named after the western district of the island of Hawaii, the electric crossover was based on the brand's progressive design philosophy.

Now, with the general shift in focus on electric mobility solutions, the automaker has updated the EV with MY-2024 upgrades to increase its appeal.

The 2024 KONA Electric has a more cohesive design

Compared with the 2023 model, the 2024 Hyundai KONA Electric looks more pleasing and cohesive with the brand's 'Parametric Dynamics' design philosophy. The updated model has a long bonnet, full-width "Pixelated Seamless Horizon Lamps" at both ends, a closed-off grille with an integrated charging port, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and a diffuser grace the rear end.

The 2024 model is overall larger than the outgoing version

The 2024 Hyundai KONA Electric has a length of 4,350mm, a width of 1,825mm, a height of 1,580mm, and a wheelbase of 2,660mm. Compared to the 2023 model, the updated version is 170mm longer, 25mm wider, 26mm taller, and has a 60mm longer wheelbase.

The updated car feels modern with dual 12.3-inch screen setup

On the inside, the 2024 KONA Electric feels modern with a dual-tone cabin design as opposed to the all-black interiors of the outgoing version. It features a backlit, floating-style dashboard, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a 12.0-inch head-up display, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a dual 12.3-inch screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by ADAS functions.

The 2024 KONA Electric promises 490km of range

The 2024 Hyundai KONA Electric has a vastly-improved all-electric powertrain when compared with the outgoing model. The e-SUV is backed by a front-mounted electric motor that is paired with 48.4kWh or 65.4kWh battery packs, promising a range of up to 342km and 490km respectively. In comparison, the older model delivers a 452km range using a 64kWh battery pack.

Is the 2024 Hyundai KONA better than the outgoing model?

While the pricing details of the 2024 Hyundai KONA are yet to be disclosed, we believe that the updated model, with its modern design, tech-forward cabin, and improved powertrain will be a better buy than the outgoing model. Hyundai may also launch it in India.