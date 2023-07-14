2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Everything we know so far

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 14, 2023 | 06:26 pm 2 min read

The upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will feature disc brakes on both wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is planning to revive the legendary Bullet 350 in a modernized avatar soon. To recall, camouflaged mules of the upcoming motorcycle have been spotted doing test runs near the homegrown bikemaker's facility in Chennai. While the automaker is yet to confirm the details, the silhouette of the iconic bike was seen on the brand's recently revealed J-series and 'Twins' family tree charts.

Why does this story matter?

The Bullet has been one of the longest-running monikers for Royal Enfield in India. It was the original poster bike for many in the 1960s and 1970s era. However, the sales of the retro motorcycle started to drop after the introduction of the J-series platform in 2021. Now, the company is planning to re-introduce the bike with a modern 350cc powertrain.

The cruiser will feature wire-spoke wheels and a teardrop-shaped tank

The upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will likely retain the overall design of the current model, albeit with modern elements. The cruiser will feature a large teardrop-shaped fuel tank with metallic badges, a circular headlamp unit with the signature "Tiger Eye" DRLs, a wide handlebar with chromed mirrors, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and a round taillamp. It will ride on rugged wire-spoke wheels.

The bike will get disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

Unlike the older model, the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will ensure rider safety with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The suspension duties on the retro motorcycle should be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end. To ensure better grip, the bike might also get wider tires.

It will be offered with a 350cc, J-series engine

The upcoming Royal Enfield Bullet 350 will draw power from the same 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder, J-series engine from the Classic 350. It will likely develop 20hp of maximum power and 28Nm of peak torque. The motor would mostly be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

How much will the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 cost?

Royal Enfield will disclose the pricing and availability details of the upcoming Bullet 350 at its launch event, most likely to happen in the coming weeks. We believe the refreshed motorcycle will carry a premium over the now-discontinued model, which was priced between Rs. 1.6 lakh and Rs. 1.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

