Triumph-Bajaj roadster spotted in India: What to expect

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mar 28, 2023, 12:35 pm 2 min read

The roadster should be launched by end of 2023. Representative image (Photo credit: Triumph)

Triumph and Bajaj Auto are working together on a new roadster motorcycle that should be launched in India by end of 2023. Now, a production-ready test mule of the bike has been found testing here with components such as spoked wheels, a large saree guard, and a crash guard. It should be fueled by a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine. Here's what to expect.

Why does this story matter?

Triumph and Bajaj Auto inked a pact in January 2020 to build affordable bikes. The upcoming vehicle will emerge from that partnership.

The two-wheeler is likely to be priced competitively on our shores and will take on rivals like the Zontes GK350, Honda CB300R, and BMW G 310 R. The competition in the market will surely increase.

The bike will flaunt spoked or alloy rims

The Triumph-Bajaj roadster will have a muscular fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, circular mirrors, and a number plate holder just above the headlight. The bike should pack an all-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument cluster, a crash guard, and ride on wire-spoked or alloy rims. Details regarding its dimensions, color options, and fuel storage capacity are currently unavailable.

It will get a 350-400cc, single-cylinder mill

The Triumph-Bajaj roadster will draw power from a 350-400cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that will generate a maximum power of around 37.5hp and a peak torque of around 30Nm. We do not have information about the gearbox as of now.

There will be disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Triumph-Bajaj roadster will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

What about its pricing and availability?

The pricing and availability details of the Triumph-Bajaj roadster will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, in India, the bike should sport a price figure of around Rs. 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom).