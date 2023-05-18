Auto

How Royal Enfield's 650cc engine has shaped the company's portfolio

May 18, 2023

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 ride on wire-spoke wheels (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has been one of the most sought-after brands in the Indian two-wheeler market. Its popularity rose to a new height with the introduction of the modern 650cc parallel-twin engine. The bikemaker initially launched the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 on our shores to judge the reaction from its loyal fanbase. With overall positive feedback, the company is now expanding the line-up.

The iconic 750cc parallel-twin mill laid the foundation

Introduced in 1962, the Interceptor 750 was the flagship offering for Royal Enfield. It was the brand's first attempt at big-capacity parallel-twin motors. It was the biggest engine the company had ever produced and was capable of breaking the 160km/h mark. However, with the introduction of stricter emission norms and the rising cost of petrol, the model was soon phased out by the brand.

Acquisition of Harris Performance Products was critical for the bikemaker

The acquisition of the UK-based motorcycle design and manufacturing firm, Harris Performance Products, was the first step toward success for Eicher Group-owned Royal Enfield in the modern motorcycling era. Together with the former's development team, the bikemaker unveiled the now-iconic 650cc twin-cylinder engine.

Interceptor 650 opened a new chapter for the Royal Enfield

The introduction of the all-new Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 marked the beginning of a new era for the brand. The company, under the leadership of Siddharth Lal, decided to re-explore its roots with a long-stroke, big-capacity, multi-cylinder engine format. Both models are sold in India, Australia, Europe, and the United States, and received overall positive feedback from critics and customers alike.

All about the new 650cc, parallel-twin engine

Designed at Royal Enfield's Technology Centre in Leicestershire, England, the new 648cc, air-and-oil cooled, SOHC, 8-valve, parallel twin engine features a Bosch-sourced fuel injection and engine management system, a 270-degree (cross-plane) crankshaft with a gear-driven balance shaft. The mill churns out 47hp/52Nm.

Royal Enfield has multiple bikes planned featuring the parallel-twin motor

With the success of the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Super Meteor 650, the bikemaker is now working to launch multiple bikes featuring the 650cc mill. While the Shotgun 650 and Interceptor Bear 650 have been spotted doing test runs on our shores, the company has also planned a streetfighter, an ADV, a bobber, and a cafe racer in the 650cc line-up.