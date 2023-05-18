Auto

Is Hero XPulse 200 4V better than Benelli TRK 251

Is Hero XPulse 200 4V better than Benelli TRK 251

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 18, 2023, 12:05 am 2 min read

Hero XPulse 200 4V now gets an OBD-2-compliant engine

Homegrown automaker Hero MotoCorp has launched the 2023 version of its XPulse 200 4V motorcycle in India. It is up for grabs in two variants. The two-wheeler bears a refreshed look, offers an improved setup for the rider's safety, and draws power from an OBD-2-compliant engine. So, how does it fare against Benelli's TRK 251 adventure bike? Let us have a look.

XPulse 200 4V is more pleasing to the eye

The 2023 XPulse 200 4V sports a tall windscreen, a single-piece seat, a prominent beak, a high-mounted exhaust, an LED projector headlight, a digital instrument cluster, knuckle guards, and spoked rims. It is available in four shades. Benelli TRK 251 offers a muscular tank, a side-mounted exhaust, a stepped-up seat, a windshield, alloy rims, a halogen headlamp, and a digital instrument cluster.

The XPulse 200 4V has much better ground clearance

The XPulse 200 4V has a seat height of 891mm, a ground clearance of 270mm, and can store 13 liters of fuel. Meanwhile, the TRK 251 offers a saddle height of 800mm, a ground clearance of 170mm, and a fuel storage capacity of 18 liters.

The TRK 251 gets a more powerful engine

The 2023 XPulse 200 4V runs on a BS6 Stage 2-compliant 200cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 18.8hp of power and 17.35Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox. Benelli TRK 251 is backed by a 249cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected mill that puts out 25.4hp of power and a peak torque of 21.1Nm. A 6-speed gearbox handles transmission duties.

The XPulse 200 4V offers adjustable ABS

The XPulse 200 4V provides disc brakes on both wheels, single-channel ABS (with three modes: Road, Off-road, and Rally), telescopic forks on the front side, and a 10-step adjustable rear mono-shock unit. Benelli TRK 251 comes with disc brakes on both rims, dual-channel ABS, telescopic forks on the front end, and a telescopic oil-damped coil spring on the rear end.

Which one is a better choice?

In India, the Hero XPulse 200 4V starts at Rs. 1.44 lakh and goes up to Rs. 1.51 lakh, while the Benelli TRK 251 is priced at Rs. 2.89 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The TRK 251 offers a more powerful engine. However, our vote goes to XPulse for its better looks, superior ground clearance, adjustable ABS, LED headlight, and significantly lower price tag.