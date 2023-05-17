Auto

25 years of Volkswagen Polo GTI: How has it evolved

May 17, 2023

Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 rolls on 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has taken the wraps off the special Edition 25 variant of Polo GTI for the global markets with a starting price tag of €35,205 (approximately Rs. 31.42 lakh) in Germany. Only 2,500 units of the hatchback will be made. The special model commemorates the hatchback's journey of 25 years. The order books for the exclusive car will open on June 1.

Why does this story matter?

Introduced in 1998 as the sporty variant of the standard Polo model, the GTI quickly gained popularity among enthusiasts across the globe. The hot hatchback amassed a cult-like following in a short duration.

Now, to celebrate a successful run of 25 years, Volkswagen has introduced a limited-run Edition 25 variant of the Polo GTI.

Here's a look at its journey so far.

How the GTI came into existence

Volkswagen released the first GTI-branded Polo in a limited batch of just 3,000 units. Tracing its roots back to the GT G40 model of the early 1990s, the hatchback featured a 118hp, 1.6-liter, 16-valve engine. While the earlier models were only available in left-hand drive configuration, this changed in the early 2000s with a rise in demand for the pocket-sized rocket in the UK.

The Mk4 model saw a major upgrade in powertrain

With the release of the Mk4 version of the standard Polo model, Volkswagen revamped the GTI with a major boost in its powertrain department. The updated car boasted a 148hp, 1.8-liter motor, that did duties in the Mk4 Golf GTI and the Audi A6. Later, a beefier 177hp GTI Cup Edition was introduced in the European region with more aggressive styling.

Mk5 witnessed the introduction of forced induction engines

In 2010, the Volkswagen Polo GTI Mk5 was introduced with an award-winning 177hp, 1.4-liter, TSI engine that made use of both a supercharger and a turbocharger. This allowed the hatchback to generate torque throughout the rev range. The car saw a power increase of about 29hp over its predecessor, while still being 7.5% lighter. It also saw use of the iconic 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The current Mk6 Polo GTI is loaded with feel-good features

In 2017, there was a major change in the overall design of the hatchback. The Mk6 version featured a slightly detuned version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine from the Mk7 Golf GTI, producing 197hp of maximum power. Along with a new engine, the car got lowered suspension with adaptive dampers, bigger brakes, dual exhausts, a roof spoiler, matrix LED headlights, and 18-inch designer wheels.

What's special about Polo GTI Edition 25?

The Volkswagen Polo GTI Edition 25 features special decals all around the body, 18-inch gloss black alloy wheels, perforated black-red leather upholstery, IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, and optional IQ.DRIVE assist package with various ADAS functions.