2024 BMW X5 goes official at Rs. 94 lakh
After its global debut in February, BMW has now officially introduced the 2024 iteration of the X5 in India with starting price tag of Rs. 93.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium full-size SUV features a new-age kidney grille design now seen on multiple models in the automaker's line-up. Here's a look at what the luxurious rough-roader has to offer in its updated avatar.
Why does this story matter?
Since its conception in 1999, the X5 became one of the best-selling models in the "X" range of SUVs from BMW. Underpinned by a monocoque chassis, the SUV is primarily known for its agile handling characteristics and for providing a sedan-like engaging feeling to the driver. Now, in its 2024 avatar, the X5 gets engines with mild-hybrid assistance to comply with stricter emission norms.
The SUV features Matrix LED headlights and designer wheels
The 2024 BMW X5 follows the brand's modern design philosophy. The SUV features a lengthy and muscular bonnet, sleek-looking Matrix LED headlights with integrated C-shaped DRLs, a new-age chrome-surrounded kidney grille, chrome-lined windows, auto-folding ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps with fiber-optic elements and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.
It is offered with multiple powertrain options
Powering the 2024 BMW X5 is a 3.0-liter, turbo-petrol, inline-six engine (381hp/520Nm) and a 3.0-liter, inline-six, diesel mill (286hp/650Nm). Both motors are available with mild-hybrid assistance. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox with an "xDrive" all-wheel-drive system.
It gets multi-color ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof
On the inside, the 2024 BMW X5 has a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin with soft-touch materials all-around. It gets a minimalist dashboard, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, a multi-zone climate control, a head-up display, and a curved dual-screen setup comprising a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 14.9-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
2024 BMW X5: Pricing
In India, BMW has launched the 2024 X5 with a starting price tag of Rs. 93.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The order books for the premium SUV are now open. It can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships in the country.Share this timeline