2024 BMW X5 goes official at Rs. 94 lakh

Auto

2024 BMW X5 goes official at Rs. 94 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 14, 2023 | 04:59 pm 2 min read

2024 BMW X5 features an "xDrive" all-wheel-drive system (Photo credit: BMW)

After its global debut in February, BMW has now officially introduced the 2024 iteration of the X5 in India with starting price tag of Rs. 93.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The premium full-size SUV features a new-age kidney grille design now seen on multiple models in the automaker's line-up. Here's a look at what the luxurious rough-roader has to offer in its updated avatar.

Why does this story matter?

Since its conception in 1999, the X5 became one of the best-selling models in the "X" range of SUVs from BMW. Underpinned by a monocoque chassis, the SUV is primarily known for its agile handling characteristics and for providing a sedan-like engaging feeling to the driver. Now, in its 2024 avatar, the X5 gets engines with mild-hybrid assistance to comply with stricter emission norms.

The SUV features Matrix LED headlights and designer wheels

The 2024 BMW X5 follows the brand's modern design philosophy. The SUV features a lengthy and muscular bonnet, sleek-looking Matrix LED headlights with integrated C-shaped DRLs, a new-age chrome-surrounded kidney grille, chrome-lined windows, auto-folding ORVMs, roof rails, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps with fiber-optic elements and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end.

It is offered with multiple powertrain options

Powering the 2024 BMW X5 is a 3.0-liter, turbo-petrol, inline-six engine (381hp/520Nm) and a 3.0-liter, inline-six, diesel mill (286hp/650Nm). Both motors are available with mild-hybrid assistance. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox with an "xDrive" all-wheel-drive system.

It gets multi-color ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof

On the inside, the 2024 BMW X5 has a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin with soft-touch materials all-around. It gets a minimalist dashboard, leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, a multi-zone climate control, a head-up display, and a curved dual-screen setup comprising a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and 14.9-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

2024 BMW X5: Pricing

In India, BMW has launched the 2024 X5 with a starting price tag of Rs. 93.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The order books for the premium SUV are now open. It can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships in the country.

Share this timeline