2023 BMW X1 v/s Volvo XC40: Which one is better?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jan 30, 2023, 12:11 pm 2 min read

German automaker BMW has finally launched the 2023 version of its X1 SUV in India. The car has a refreshed design, and a luxurious tech-loaded cabin, and is offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engines. At its price point, it rivals the Volvo XC40 on our shores. Which one is a better choice? Let us find out.

Why does this story matter?

The BMW X1 has been available in India for a long time. Its latest version delivers better looks and more features in comparison to its predecessor and should rack up decent sales in the luxury SUV segment.

On the other hand, the updated Volvo XC40 was introduced here last year. It offers a tech-forward cabin and a capable mild-hybrid powertrain.

The BMW X1 is more pleasing to the eye

The 2023 BMW X1 sports a chromed kidney grille, sweptback LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs, a raked windscreen, flush-fitted door handles, roof rails, 18-inch alloy wheels, and wrap-around LED taillamps. It also gets a chrome lining around the windows. Meanwhile, the Volvo XC40 gets a blacked-out grille with the company's logo, 18-inch alloy rims, LED headlights with DRLs, LED taillamps, and roof rails.

BMW X1 gets more engine options

The new BMW X1 runs on a 1.5-liter, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that makes 136hp/230Nm and a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder diesel motor that generates 150hp/360Nm. The transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 7-speed DCT gearbox. Volvo XC40 is fueled by a 2.0-liter petrol mill linked to a 48V mild-hybrid setup. The setup makes 197hp/300Nm and is paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

From sunroof to multiple airbags

The BMW X1 and Volvo XC40 have a spacious cabin with five seats, auto climate control, a sunroof, USB chargers, cruise control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. They house 10.7-inch and 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment consoles respectively, with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The former gets 10 airbags for the passengers' safety, while the XC40 comes with eight.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2023 BMW X1 starts at Rs. 45.9 lakh and goes up to Rs. 47.9 lakh, while the Volvo XC40 sports a price figure of Rs. 45.9 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the X1 SUV is a better choice as it offers superior looks, more engine choices, and better safety for the passengers in comparison to its rival.