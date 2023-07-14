Triumph Speed 400 becomes costlier by Rs. 10,000: Here's why

Auto

Triumph Speed 400 becomes costlier by Rs. 10,000: Here's why

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 14, 2023 | 03:35 pm 2 min read

Triumph Speed 400 comes equipped with a switchable traction control system (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles launched the Speed 400 in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 2.23 lakh for the first 10,000 customers. With bookings surpassing the 10,000 mark, the price has now been revised to Rs. 2.33 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). So, if you are planning to purchase the popular roadster model, you will now have to shell out Rs. 10,000 more.

Why does this story matter?

Triumph Motorcycles, along with Bajaj Auto introduced the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X for the global markets. Both motorcycles fall under Triumph's "Modern Classics" line-up and feature design elements from respective elder siblings. However, what took everyone by surprise was the aggressive introductory price of the roadster model, making it a value-for-money offering in the sub-500cc category in India.

The motorcycle features a ribbed-pattern seat and cast aluminum wheels

The all-new Triumph Speed 400 sits on a perimeter-type frame with a bolt-on sub-frame for nimble handling characteristics. The neo-retro roadster flaunts a sculpted 13-liter fuel tank with knee pads, a round LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, bar-end mirrors, a ribbed-pattern seat, a tubular grab rail, a sleek LED taillamp. It rides on 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels and packs a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The bike is equipped with a switchable traction control system

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Triumph Speed 400 comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a switchable traction control system, and a ride-by-wire throttle. The suspension duties on the roadster motorcycle are taken care of by 43mm 'Big Piston' inverted forks on the front side and a gas-charged mono-shock unit at the rear end.

It is backed by a 398cc, liquid-cooled engine

The Triumph Speed 400 draws power from an all-new 398cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 39.4hp and a peak torque of 37.5Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Should you buy the Triumph Speed 400 now?

In India, the Triumph Speed 400 can now be yours at Rs. 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle can be booked online with a fully-refundable token amount of Rs. 2,000. The British marque is expected to commence its deliveries in the coming weeks. In our opinion, you should test-ride the Speed 400 if you are looking for a bike in the sub-500cc category.

Share this timeline