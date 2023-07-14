Citroen C3 fails Latin NCAP crash test; gets zero-star rating

Auto

Citroen C3 fails Latin NCAP crash test; gets zero-star rating

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 14, 2023 | 02:10 pm 2 min read

Citroen C3 comes equipped with dual front airbags as standard in India (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen introduced its most affordable offering, the C3, in India in July last year. Since then, the micro-SUV has gathered positive feedback from critics and customers alike. However, a zero-star rating in the latest Latin NCAP crash test result is now raising a big safety concern for the quirky-looking car. Here's a look at how the car fared in the safety test.

Why does this story matter?

The C3 made its debut in India last year. Although the car was praised by critics and customers, it was unable to convert the positive response into good sales figures. Now, Citroen is facing more heat after faring poorly in the Latin NCAP crash test. The less-than-adequate safety result will further dent the micro-SUV's sales on our shores.

Here's a look at the crash test results

The Citroen C3 got an overall crash safety rating of zero stars in the Latin NCAP test cycle. The SUV scored 12.21 points or 31% for adult occupant protection and 5.93 points or 12% for child occupants. In comparison, it fared better in pedestrian protection with 23.88 points or 50%. The body shell was rated as unstable and incapable of bearing further loadings.

The compact SUV flaunts a sporty design philosophy

Citroen C3 features a quirky design language both outside and inside. It sports bumper-mounted headlights with split-type LED DRLs, a sleek grille with the double "Chevron" logo, skid plates, roof rails, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch alloy wheels. The compact SUV's five-seater cabin has a funky two-tone dashboard, keyless entry, manual AC with rear AC vents, and a 10.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options.

It is offered with two powertrain options

Powering the Citroen C3 is a 1.2-liter, naturally aspirated, petrol mill that puts out 82hp/115Nm or a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that develops 110hp/190Nm. Transmission duties on the micro-SUV are taken care of by 5-speed and 6-speed manual gearboxes, respectively.

Is the Citroen C3 worth buying?

In India, the Citroen C3 starts at Rs. 6.16 lakh for the base Live variant and goes up to Rs. 8.8 lakh for the range-topping Shine Dual-Tone Turbo trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). Even though the C3 comes across as a value-for-money offering, we would not recommend the compact car due to its zero-star safety rating in the recent crash test by Latin NCAP.

Share this timeline