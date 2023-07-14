Kia India is now accepting bookings for 2023 Seltos

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 14, 2023 | 11:17 am 2 min read

2023 Kia Seltos rolls on 18-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors introduced the 2023 version of the Seltos in India. The updated SUV can now be pre-booked for a token amount of Rs. 25,000. The automaker is expected to announce the pricing in the coming weeks. The company will also reduce the waiting period for customers who acquire a special "K-code" by booking the car online.

Why does this story matter?

In 2019, Kia Motors made its debut in India with the capable Seltos model. The SUV redefined the mid-size SUV category by offering a futuristic design, powerful engine options, and a tech-loaded cabin. Now, the South Korean automaker has updated the four-wheeler with sportier looks, a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine, and a Level-2 ADAS suite with 17 autonomous driving functions.

The SUV features a signature tiger-nose grille and all-LED lighting

The 2023 Kia Seltos retains the silhouette of the outgoing model. The SUV features a long and sculpted hood, sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a signature tiger-nose grille, auto-folding ORVMs, roof rails, blacked-out wheel arch cladding, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the four-wheeler gets connected-type LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, a rear washer and wiper, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

The car gets a panoramic sunroof and connected car technology

Inside, the 2023 Kia Seltos has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard and premium leatherette upholstery. The car has ventilated front seats, a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, a multifunctional steering wheel, a Bose sound system, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and multiple ADAS functions.

It is offered with multiple powertrain options

The 2023 Kia Seltos draws power from a new 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine (160hp/253Nm). It also gets a 1.5-liter petrol motor (113.4hp/144Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (113.4hp/250Nm). Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, an iMT, a CVT, and a DCT gearbox.

Should you buy the 2023 Kia Seltos?

Kia Motors will be disclosing the pricing and availability details of the 2023 Seltos in the coming weeks. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current model, which ranges between Rs. 10.89 lakh and Rs. 19.65 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, you should book the updated Seltos, if you are looking for a trendy SUV with a feature-loaded cabin.

