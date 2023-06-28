Auto

All-new Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X break cover

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 28, 2023 | 11:12 am 3 min read

Both Triumph motorcycles ride on cast aluminum alloy wheels

Triumph Motorcycles has taken the wraps off the all-new Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. The reveal event took place at the bikemaker's facility in the UK. The duo will debut in India on July 5. Both motorcycles are based on a new hybrid perimeter frame and get a 398cc, single-cylinder engine, a first for the British marque since the late 1960s.

Why does this story matter?

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto formed an alliance in 2020 to create multiple offerings in the sub-500cc category for various markets, including India. Now, after three years of rigorous development and testing, the bikemakers have revealed the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. Both motorcycles fall under Triumph's "Modern Classics" line-up and feature design elements from the Speed Twin 900.

Triumph Speed 400 is a neo-retro roadster

Triumph Speed 400 features a neo-retro roadster design, similar to the "Modern Classics" family. The motorcycle sports a muscular 13-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a single-piece ribbed-pattern seat, a grab rail, a sleek tail section, an LED taillamp, and 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels. It has a seat height of 798mm and kerb weight of 170kg.

Triumph Scrambler 400 X flaunts typical scrambler elements

Triumph Scrambler 400 X flaunts typical scrambler elements such as block-pattern tires, knuckle guards, and wire-mesh headlamp protection. The bike gets a sculpted 13-liter fuel tank, an all-LED lighting setup, circular headlamp housing, a raised handlebar, split-type seats, dual-barrel upswept exhaust, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels. It has a saddle height of 841mm and tips the scales at 186kg.

An all-new 398cc engine backs both bikes

Powering the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X is the same all-new 398cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 39.4hp and a peak torque of 37.5Nm. Both bikes get a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slipper clutch.

The motorcycles are equipped with a switchable traction control system

For the safety of the rider, the Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, a switchable traction control system, and a ride-by-wire throttle. Suspension duties on the roadster and scrambler are handled by 43mm 'Big Piston' inverted forks at the front and a gas-charged mono-shock unit at the rear end.

How much will the all-new Triumph motorcycles cost?

Triumph Motorcycles will announce the pricing and availability details of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X in India on July 5. We expect the roadster to be priced at around Rs. 2.25 lakh and the scrambler to cost around Rs. 2.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Once launched, they will rival KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R.

