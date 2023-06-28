Auto

How 2023 Kia Seltos will stack up against Mahindra XUV700

Written by Dwaipayan Roy June 28, 2023 | 12:05 am 3 min read

2023 Kia Seltos will debut in India on July 4

South Korean automaker Kia Motors will unveil the facelifted Seltos SUV in India on July 4. It is already available globally. The car has a revised look, an improved cabin with more tech facilities, and is offered with a choice of three engines. Here, it will take on Mahindra's XUV700 model. So, which one is a better choice? Let us have a look.

Mahindra XUV700 is visually more appealing

The 2023 Kia Seltos has a sculpted hood, a chrome-surrounded honeycomb mesh grille, LED headlights, bumper-mounted fog lamps, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, 17/18-inch wheels, and sleek taillamps linked by an all-new LED lightbar. The Mahindra XUV700 has a lengthy bonnet, a grille with vertical slats, C-shaped LED headlights, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, 18-inch alloy rims, and wrap-around LED taillights.

Mahindra XUV700 is bigger in size

The 2023 Kia Seltos has a length of 4,384mm, a width of 1,800mm, and a wheelbase of 2,629mm. Meanwhile, the Mahindra XUV700 is 4,695mm long, 1,890mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

From sound-absorbing glass to a sunroof

The India-specific Kia Seltos will have a blacked-out five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, silver accents, a massive center console with an armrest, a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof. The XUV700 gets a spacious cabin, featuring five/seven seats, a sunroof, a dual-tone dashboard, a large center console, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel.

What about technology?

The new Seltos gets ambient lighting, auto climate control, an air purifier, six airbags, a twin 10.25-inch screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment panel, USB chargers, and an ADAS suite. Mahindra XUV700 comes with auto climate control, cruise control, USB chargers, air purifier, seven airbags, ABS, an ADAS suite, and a dual-display setup for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system.

Multiple engine options are available

In India, the 2023 Seltos will run on 1.5-liter petrol engine (115hp/144Nm), a 1.5-liter diesel mill (116hp/250Nm), and a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol motor (160hp/253Nm). A manual, an iMT, a CVT, and a DCT gearbox should handle transmission duties. XUV700 is fueled by a 2.2-liter turbo-diesel mill in three tunes: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm, or a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (197hp/380Nm). A 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox handles transmission.

Which one should you buy?

Here, the new Seltos will carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at Rs. 10.89 lakh and goes up to Rs. 19.65 lakh. Meanwhile, the XUV700 falls in the price bracket of Rs. 14.01-26.18 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both cars are popular models. However, our vote goes to the XUV700 for its better looks, larger dimensions, and more engine options.

