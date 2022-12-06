Auto

Mahindra offering up to Rs. 1 lakh discount on cars

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 06, 2022, 05:25 am 3 min read

Mahindra XUV300 is available with maximum discount of Rs. 1 lakh this month (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Homegrown carmaker Mahindra is offering attractive discounts on select models in India this December. Vehicles like XUV300, Marazzo, Bolero, Bolero Neo, and Thar are available with discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh. These benefits may vary depending on the trim chosen. Notably, the brand is not offering any discounts on the Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, and XUV700 this month.

Why does this story matter?

Mahindra is known as an SUV specialist across the globe. Capable offerings such as the Thar, Scorpio-N, and XUV700 are currently driving the maximum sales for the brand in India.

At year-end, the automaker is trying to entice potential customers to the products in its portfolio with attractive offers in the form of discounts.

Mahindra XUV300: Price begins at Rs. 8.41 lakh

Mahindra XUV300 is being offered with discounts worth Rs. 1 lakh this December. The SUV has a muscular bonnet, sleek headlamps, roof rails, and a chrome-studded grille. Inside, it features a five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, a 7.0-inch infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. The car draws power from a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine (110hp/200Nm) and a 1.5-liter diesel mill (117hp/300Nm).

Mahindra Bolero Neo: Price starts at Rs. 9.48 lakh

Mahindra Bolero Neo is available with discounts of up to Rs. 95,000 in India. The SUV flaunts a lengthy hood, a chrome-slatted grille, alloy wheels, and a rear spoiler. Inside, there is a spacious cabin with premium upholstery, a stylish center console with silver accents, dual airbags, EBD, and ABS. The four-wheeler is powered by a 1.5-liter, mHAWK100 diesel engine that makes 100hp/260Nm.

Mahindra Bolero: Price begins at Rs. 9.53 lakh

Mahindra Bolero is also being offered with discounts of up to Rs. 95,000 this December. The car has a flat bonnet, chrome-slatted grille, side steppers, and body-colored ORVMs. Inside, the four-wheeler houses a dual-tone dashboard, fabric upholstery, music system, ABS, and dual airbags. It derives power from a 1.5-liter diesel engine that makes 75hp/210Nm. The motor is linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra Marazzo: Price starts at Rs. 13.41 lakh

Mahindra Marazzo is up for sale with discounts of up to Rs. 60,200. The MUV features a sculpted hood, adjustable headlights, a rear spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, and alloy wheels. Inside, there are up to eight seats, premium fabric upholstery, a touchscreen infotainment system, ABS, and multiple airbags. It is fueled by a 1.5-liter diesel engine that develops 121hp/300Nm.

Mahindra Thar: Price begins at Rs. 13.59 lakh

Mahindra Thar, the automaker's top-selling off-roader, can be bought with discounts of up to Rs. 20,000. The car boasts a sculpted bonnet, circular headlamps, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It has a spacious cabin featuring fabric upholstery, keyless entry, parking sensors, ABS, and two airbags. It is powered by a 2.0-liter petrol engine and a 2.2-liter diesel mill that make 150hp/300Nm and 130hp/300Nm, respectively.