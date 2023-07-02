Auto

Is Harley-Davidson X440 better than Triumph Speed 400

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 02, 2023 | 12:05 am 2 min read

Triumph Motorcycles has revealed the all-new Speed 400 for various global markets, including India. The bikemaker will be disclosing the pricing details of the bike on July 5. Arriving ahead of the roadster offering is the Harley-Davidson X440 on July 3, which sits in the sub-500cc segment as well. Which is better, the British brawler or the American fighter? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Harley-Davidson has been able to make a mark in India due to its premium pricing. The same was the case with Triumph Motorcycles as well. However, things are about to change for both brands with the launch of the X440 for the former and the Speed 400 for the latter. How will the two ground-up designed motorcycles fare against each other in India?

Harley-Davidson X440 looks more pleasing to the eye

Harley-Davidson X440 features a muscular fuel tank, a circular LED headlight with DRL, a wide handlebar, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a sleek LED taillamp, and machined alloy wheels. Triumph Speed 400 sports a sculpted fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a single-piece ribbed-pattern seat, an LED taillamp, and 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels.

Both bikes are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, both the Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400 come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The latter also has switchable traction control and ride-by-wire throttle. The former has dual shock absorbers at the rear. In comparison, the latter gets a rear mono-shock unit. Both have inverted front forks.

Both are on par in terms of performance

Harley-Davidson X440 is fueled by a 440cc, single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled motor. The mill is expected to develop around 40hp of maximum power. Its transmission option is yet unknown. Powering the Triumph Speed 400 is a 398cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC, single-cylinder engine that produces a maximum power of 39.4hp and a peak torque of 37.5Nm. It has a 6-speed manual gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Triumph Speed 400 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.25 lakh. On the other side, the Harley-Davidson X440 will cost Rs. 2.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The former is arriving on July 5, while the latter will debut on our shores on July 3. In our opinion, Speed 400 will make more sense with better suspension and mechanical components.

