Deepinder Goyal wants to make India's first indigenous jet engine

Deepinder Goyal , the CEO of Eternal, is all set to revolutionize India's aviation industry with his new venture, LAT Aerospace. The start-up has announced the establishment of a propulsion research center in Bengaluru . The facility will focus on making India's first indigenous gas turbine engines from scratch. Goyal has invested $20 million in this ambitious project and hopes to take Indian aviation to new heights.

Air travel revolution LAT aims to connect India's small towns LAT Aerospace, co-founded by Goyal and ex-Zomato COO Surobhi Das, is on a mission to revolutionize regional air travel in India. The start-up plans to build a fleet of high-frequency, low-cost 24-seater STOL (short take-off and landing) aircraft. These planes would be able to operate from small "air-stops" as big as parking lots. Das highlighted India's underutilized aviation infrastructure in a LinkedIn post, saying, "India has over 450 airstrips but only 150 see commercial flights."

Recruitment drive LAT has raised $50M in seed funding LAT Aerospace has raised $50 million in seed funding to realize its vision. The propulsion research team will focus on designing gas turbine engines for STOL aircraft, connecting underserved towns and cities. Goyal said the project is engineer-driven with no bureaucratic delays, "This team will be led by engineers. No waiting for approvals from business people." The start-up is hiring turbine/rotor/control system experts at engines@lat.com.

Self-reliance Jet engines for STOL aircraft The jet engine project by LAT Aerospace is a major step toward aerospace self-reliance in India. The engines will power STOL aircraft, UAVs, and other aviation systems. Goyal acknowledged the challenge but remained optimistic about the potential impact of their work on defense and rural connectivity. "It won't be easy. But if it works, it changes everything," he said.