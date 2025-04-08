What's the story

IIT-Madras-incubated aerial transportation start-up ePlane Co is all set to unveil its first flying taxi prototype in June.

The announcement was made by CEO Satyanarayanan Chakravarthy at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit in New Delhi.

He also revealed that the second prototype will be out by the end of this year, while the third one will debut in 2026. Commercial operations will start in two years.