What's the story

New York-based synthetic voice start-up ElevenLabs has raised a whopping $250 million in a Series C funding round.

The round, led by ICONIQ Growth, valued the company between $3 billion and $3.3 billion, according to TechCrunch.

The massive funding comes just a year after ElevenLabs raised an impressive $80 million in Series B funding in January 2024 from lead investor Andreessen Horowitz.