Google's upcoming AI feature will block pop-up ads on Chrome
What's the story
Google is testing a new feature for its Chrome browser to save you from the pain of constant pop-up requests.
The feature, called PermissionsAI, leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to predict how you would respond to requests for location access or notification permissions.
If the AI predicts that you'll deny it, it keeps the request hidden in the first place, reducing interruptions during browsing.
Functionality
How does PermissionsAI work?
PermissionsAI works by leveraging Google's "Permission Predictions Service" and Gemini Nano v2, to examine how users have responded to similar requests in the past.
If a user repeatedly denies pop-ups, the feature quietly saves the request out of sight, avoiding another annoying notification.
This method is designed to make browsing experiences smoother by eliminating small inconveniences of repeated pop-up requests.
Progress
PermissionsAI's learning ability and current testing phase
An interesting part of PermissionsAI is its capability to learn from your past responses.
For example, if you always block all notifications, the AI will save the request for later viewing instead of showing it immediately.
This feature is currently being tested on Chrome Canary, a developer version of the browser. It is not available to the public yet but works with Google's Safe Browsing tool for enhanced user protection.
Uncertainty
Concerns and expectations surrounding PermissionsAI's accuracy
Despite the promise of fewer pop-ups, there are concerns regarding the system's accuracy. There could be cases where it might predict a user's response incorrectly, leading them to miss important information.
However, if PermissionsAI can filter out distractions well while letting users decide when needed, it could soon become one of Chrome's most valued features.
The success of this feature largely depends on striking the right balance between user convenience and information accessibility.