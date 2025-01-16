What's the story

Blue Origin, the space venture founded by Jeff Bezos, has successfully launched its reusable New Glenn rocket on January 16.

The rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This is a major milestone for the company after facing several delays due to weather conditions and technical challenges.

New Glenn—named after storied NASA astronaut John Glenn—successfully delivered its payload to medium Earth orbit, achieving its primary mission objective.