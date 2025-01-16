What's the story

President-elect Donald Trump is looking at ways to keep TikTok alive in the US instead of banning it nationwide.

The move comes despite a federal law requiring ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to divest from the platform due to national security concerns.

The news was shared by Mike Waltz, Trump's pick for National Security Adviser, during an interview with Fox News.

This comes as TikTok is preparing to disable its app for US users starting Sunday.