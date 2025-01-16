Trump explores options to 'preserve' TikTok in US
What's the story
President-elect Donald Trump is looking at ways to keep TikTok alive in the US instead of banning it nationwide.
The move comes despite a federal law requiring ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to divest from the platform due to national security concerns.
The news was shared by Mike Waltz, Trump's pick for National Security Adviser, during an interview with Fox News.
This comes as TikTok is preparing to disable its app for US users starting Sunday.
Campaign tool
Trump's stance on TikTok: A platform for his campaign
Waltz also emphasized Trump's gratitude for TikTok as an important resource in his campaign.
He said, "TikTok is a great platform that many Americans use and has been great for his campaign and getting his message out."
This remark further highlights the President-elect's awareness of the app's power among American users, especially during elections.
Data security
Trump's commitment to user data protection
Along with appreciating TikTok's contribution to his campaign, Trump has also promised to protect user data.
Waltz highlighted this promise by saying, "But number two, he's going to protect their data."
The promise comes as the debate continues over the possible national security threats posed by ByteDance's ownership of TikTok.
Legal proceedings
Supreme Court leans toward upholding TikTok divestment law
Recently, the US Supreme Court heard arguments in a case challenging the law that could result in a nationwide ban of TikTok by January 19.
The case was filed by ByteDance and TikTok users.
Going by their responses, the justices seem inclined to uphold this law, which requires ByteDance to divest from TikTok over national security concerns or face a ban in one of its biggest markets.
Evasive response
Trump's attorney general nominee sidesteps TikTok ban query
Pam Bondi, Trump's nominee for Attorney General, dodged a question about her position on the possible TikTok ban during a Senate hearing.
This dodging indicates that the fate of TikTok in the US still hangs in the balance under Trump's incoming administration.