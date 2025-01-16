Google makes Gemini AI free to use in Gmail, Docs
What's the story
Google has announced that its Workspace suite users can now access Gemini-powered AI experiences directly from Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Meet at no extra cost.
Earlier, the feature was only available to those with a Google One AI Premium subscription priced at ₹1,950 per month.
The change is part of Google's commitment to making advanced technology more accessible and affordable for all businesses and employees.
Affordability pledge
Google's commitment to AI accessibility
Jerry Dischler, President of Cloud Applications at Google, said in a press release that the company believes AI is foundational to the future of work.
He stressed that its transformative power should be accessible to every business and employee at an affordable price.
This, of course, is a major step toward democratizing access to advanced AI capabilities within the Workspace suite.
Pricing shift
Price adjustment for Workspace suite plans
Along with this expansion of AI access, Google has also revised the pricing for all Workspace suite plans.
The cost has been hiked by roughly $2 a month, increasing the subscription's starting price from $12 to $14 a month.
The move comes as part of the company's effort to offset the costs of offering sophisticated AI capabilities to its users.
Enhanced functionality
Gemini AI's impact on workspace suite operations
The integration of Gemini-powered AI will improve day-to-day operations across the Workspace suite. It will provide tools like email summarization, writing improvement in Docs, and access to the Gemini chatbot.
Paid Workspace suite customers will also get additional benefits like Gemini Advanced, which leverages cutting-edge generative AI models; NotebookLM Plus, a powerful research tool; and advanced image and video generation capabilities powered by Gemini.
AI expansion
Google and Microsoft expand AI-powered features
As the race for agentic AI heats up, both Google and Microsoft are expanding their portfolio of AI-powered features and services.
These tools mainly focus on enterprise customers via subscription plans. However, many features still remain available for general users for free, ensuring a wider reach and adoption of these advanced technologies.