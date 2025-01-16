What's the story

Samsung is ready to set a new trend in the smartphone industry with its ultra-thin design for the upcoming Galaxy S25 Slim.

Smartprix, in collaboration with renowned leaker @OnLeaks, has revealed press renders of the device, showcasing the upcoming handset in its full glory.

The S25 Slim will maintain the design philosophy of the S25 range, which will debut on January 25. The range will include the standard S25, S25+, and the top-end S25 Ultra.