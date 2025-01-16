Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim
What's the story
Samsung is ready to set a new trend in the smartphone industry with its ultra-thin design for the upcoming Galaxy S25 Slim.
Smartprix, in collaboration with renowned leaker @OnLeaks, has revealed press renders of the device, showcasing the upcoming handset in its full glory.
The S25 Slim will maintain the design philosophy of the S25 range, which will debut on January 25. The range will include the standard S25, S25+, and the top-end S25 Ultra.
Design details
Galaxy S25 Slim: A marvel of slim design
The Galaxy S25 Slim will be one of Samsung's thinnest smartphones ever, measuring just 6.4mm thick.
Even with the camera module, the total thickness only goes up to 8.3mm. In fact, many of the existing smartphones are already 8mm to 10mm thick without their camera modules.
The screen size of this ultra-slim device will be around 6.7-inch to 6.8-inch (diagonally).
Size comparison
Galaxy S25 Slim: A closer look at its dimensions
The Galaxy S25 Slim is expected to measure approximately 159x76x6.4mm, making it narrower, shorter, and thinner than other Galaxy S25 models.
This design strategy highlights Samsung's focus on ultra-slim devices.
The phone will sport a triple rear camera, metal frame, and glass back - all in line with the design language of the S25 series.
Design features
Galaxy S25 Slim: Aesthetics and functionality
The Galaxy S25 Slim will sport razor-thin bezels, flat power button and volume rockers, adding to its sleek appearance.
The bottom of the phone will accommodate a single speaker grille, USB-C port, and a microphone.
Even though it would be super-slim, the device is likely to pack a bigger battery than previous models like Galaxy A8 which was Samsung's thinnest phone at 4.9mm but had a smaller 3,050mAh battery.
Tech specs
Galaxy S25 Slim: Camera and performance
The rumored camera setup of the Galaxy S25 Slim includes a 200MP HP5 main camera, a 50MP JN5 ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom.
Samsung might also debut its new ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) design for the telephoto lens with this model.
The device will likely be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with 12GB RAM and Android 15 with One UI7 on top.
Release date
Galaxy S25 Slim: Anticipated launch and competition
The Galaxy S25 Slim is likely to hit the sheveles in May 2025. However, it will possibly be previewed at the Unpacked event on January 22 with other S25 models.
The release comes as Apple is also said to be gearing up for the launch of their own ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air later this year.
Samsung's move with S25 Slim shows a competitive response to these market developments.