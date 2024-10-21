Summarize Simplifying... In short Samsung has launched the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, boasting an 8.0-inch internal screen, a 6.5-inch external display, and a 200MP main camera.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with 16GB of RAM, it offers dust and water resistance, improved durability, and a 4,400mAh battery.

Available in South Korea from October 25, it's priced at roughly ₹1,70,300 and comes with discount coupons for other Samsung products if activated by December 31.

Initially, it's a Korea-exclusive model

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition launched: Better than Fold6?

By Akash Pandey 05:16 pm Oct 21, 202405:16 pm

What's the story Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, the latest entry in its foldable smartphone lineup. The device is initially available only in the Korean market. It is the thinnest and lightest model in the Galaxy Z Fold series, measuring just 10.6mm thick (when folded) and weighing a mere 236g. That's 1.5mm thinner and 3g lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold6. When open, the handset is just 4.9mm thick, compared to its predecessor's 5.6mm thickness.

Upgrades

Enhanced display and camera features

The Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition features an 8.0-inch QXGA+ internal screen with a 20:18 aspect ratio, and a bigger 6.5-inch external display with a wider 21:9 aspect ratio. This is an upgrade over the standard model's 7.60-inch internal and 6.3-inch external screens. The camera system has also been upgraded, with a powerful 200MP main camera (Z Fold6 has a 50MP sensor) and the same ultra-wide and telephoto lenses on the back panel.

Tech specs

Advanced specifications and AI capabilities

The new foldable smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with a massive 16GB of RAM. It also offers IP48 ratings for dust and water resistance, improved Armor Aluminum, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, and a 4,400mAh battery. The device also supports Galaxy AI — Samsung's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features tailored for smartphones and other devices.

Market launch

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition costs KRW 2,789,600 (roughly ₹1,70,300) for the lone 16GB/512GB variant. It will be available in South Korea from October 25. The foldable phone can be bought via the brand's website and other online platforms like T Direct Shop, KT, and Eu+. Those who buy and activate products by December 31 will get discount coupons for several Samsung products, including Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch Ultra.