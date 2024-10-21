Apple iPhone SE 4's release is just months away now
Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the iPhone SE 4, its next budget-friendly smartphone, in Q1 2025. The release will be the first update to the iPhone SE series in three years. The upcoming model is expected to be a major upgrade over its predecessors, sporting design elements similar to those of the iPhone 14.
Phone could sport a 6.1-inch OLED display
The iPhone SE 4 is expected to ditch the iPhone 8-like design, which has been a mainstay in the SE series since the iPhone SE 2's launch in 2020. The new model will likely sport a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display, flat edges, Face ID, and a smaller notch. However, unlike the dual camera setup on the iPhone 14, it will stick to a single rear camera.
Ditching Lightning connector for USB-C
The iPhone SE 4 is also expected to ditch the Lightning connector in favor of a USB-C port. This change comes primarily due to EU regulations mandating all devices with charging ports to adopt a unified connector. The shift toward USB-C was first seen in the iPhone 15 series, and the upcoming iPhone SE model will complete this transition.
Enhanced camera capabilities
The camera capabilities of the iPhone SE 4 are expected to be significantly improved. It is likely to flaunt the same 48MP rear sensor as the iPhone 15, a major upgrade over the current model's 12MP sensor. It will also house a 12MP selfie camera, an improvement over its predecessor's 7MP front-facing lens.
iPhone SE 4 to support Apple Intelligence
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPhone SE 4 will support Apple Intelligence. Due to this feature, the device will likely be fueled by an A18 chip and 8GB of RAM. The integration of Apple Intelligence into the budget-friendly iPhone model, is in line with Apple's strategy of making this technology accessible to a wider audience.
Apple's 1st in-house modem to be onboard
The iPhone SE 4 will also sport Apple's first-ever in-house modem, a project that's been years in the making. The development comes after Apple acquired Intel's old modem business in 2019, with the goal of making its own modems and reducing reliance on Qualcomm. The new 5G modem, codenamed Centauri, will be part of the upcoming phone.
Pricing and potential 'Plus' model
Rumors indicate that the iPhone SE 4 could be priced at $499, a small bump from previous models but still below the $500 mark. This price point makes it a modern yet affordable option in Apple's lineup. Further, leaked dummy units also suggest a potential 'Plus' model of the iPhone SE 4, adding to the excitement around its launch early next year.