The mid-range Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 is also expected to make its debut

Qualcomm to unveil flagship Snapdragon chip on March 18

By Akash Pandey 12:36 pm Mar 11, 2024

What's the story Qualcomm is gearing up for a March 18 event in China, where it will unveil the latest flagship Snapdragon chip, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (SM8635) SoC. This new mobile processor is rumored to share a similar architecture with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, including a Cortex-X4 core. The mid-range Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 (SM7675) is also expected to make its debut at the event. These chips are set to power a range of upcoming smartphones and devices from various manufacturers.

CPU/GPU Configuration

Specifications of upcoming Snapdragon chips

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC would feature one 3.01GHz Cortex-X4 core, four 2.61GHz Cortex-A720 cores, and three 1.84GHz Cortex-A520 cores, along with an Adreno 735 GPU. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 will reportedly have a similar architecture but with different clock speeds: a 2.9GHz Cortex-X4 core, four 2.61GHz Cortex-A720 cores, and three 1.9GHz Cortex-A520 cores, as well as an Adreno 732 GPU. These chips promise enhanced performance and efficiency for future devices.

Upcoming smartphones

Devices rumored to feature Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

According to previous rumors, the realme GT Neo6 is expected to use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Other devices rumored to feature this chips include the Redmi Note 13 Turbo, an upcoming iQOO Neo9 series phone, the vivo Pad 3. A Xiaomi phone with the model number 24053PY09C, thought to be the Civi 4, and recently received TENAA certification is also rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

Information

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 may power these models

The realme GT Neo6 SE will likely pack Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, along with the OnePlus Ace 3V (Nord 4). The list of devices featuring this chip may be limited. As seen previously, the OEMs usually favor some previous generation 8-series chip over latest 7-series.