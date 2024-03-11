Next Article

Qualcomm's new design center in Chennai is expected to create up to 1,600 jobs

Gautam Adani, Qualcomm CEO discuss India's potential in semiconductors, AI

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 05:09 pm Mar 11, 2024

What's the story Gautam Adani, head of Adani Group has discussed India's possibilities in semiconductors, AI, and mobility with his counterpart at Qualcomm, Cristiano Amon. In a post on X, Adani said, "Inspiring to hear his (Amon's) vision for semiconductors, AI, mobility, edge appliances and much more across different markets. Exciting to hear about his plans and commitment to India's potential!"

Infrastructure support

Qualcomm's new design center in India

On March 14, Amon is set to kick off Qualcomm's new design center at Ramanujan IT City in Chennai. Announced during the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet in January, the company plans to invest nearly Rs. 177 crore to develop this facility. It will focus on wireless connectivity solutions, working on innovations that go hand-in-hand with Wi-Fi technologies. Plus, it's expected to create jobs for up to 1,600 skilled professionals.

Semiconductor plant

Indian government approves semiconductor plants

Just last week, the government gave green light for three semiconductor plants with a combined investment of Rs. 1.26 lakh crore. This move is all about making India a global leader in chip manufacturing. Tata Electronics, in partnership with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing, will set up a semiconductor fab at Dholera's special industrial region in Gujarat. India is on the hunt for global and domestic chip makers to set up shop in the country through multi-billion-dollar incentive schemes.