India had approved its first semiconductor plant in November, 2023

Indian government approves 3 semiconductor plants, including 2 by Tata

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 05:15 pm Feb 29, 202405:15 pm

What's the story The Indian government has greenlit three semiconductor plant proposals, totaling an investment of Rs. 1.26 lakh crore. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the facilities will be situated in Gujarat and Assam, generating direct employment for 26,000 individuals and indirect jobs for nearly 100,000 people. The move marks a significant stride in creating a semiconductor ecosystem in India. These three plants are in addition to a Rs. 22,500-crore semiconductor chip assembly plant being set up by US-based chip maker Micron.

India's semiconductor debut

Tata Electronics, PSMC to set up India's first semiconductor fab

Tata Electronics is joining forces with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC) to establish India's maiden semiconductor plant in Dholera, Gujarat. The plant, costing Rs. 91,000 crore, will have a monthly capacity of 50,000 wafers. It will manufacture high-performance computing chips using 28 nanometer technology, as well as power management chips for various industries. PSMC is renowned for its expertise in logic and memory foundry sectors and operates six semiconductor foundries in Taiwan.

Second plant

Tata's semiconductor assembly test unit in Assam

In Morigaon, Assam, Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt. Ltd. (TSAT) will invest Rs. 27,000 crore to create a semiconductor facility. The unit will focus on developing indigenous advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, such as flip chip and ISIP (integrated system in package) technologies. With a daily capacity of 48 million chips, the facility will serve the automotive, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, telecom, and mobile phone industries.

Third plant

CG Power's partnership with Renesas and Stars Microelectronics

CG Power will collaborate with Japan's Renesas Electronics Corporation and Thailand's Stars Microelectronics to establish a semiconductor unit in Sanand, Gujarat. The Rs. 7,600 crore investment aims to produce chips for consumer, industrial, automotive, and power applications, boasting a daily capacity of 15 million chips. Renesas is a prominent semiconductor company specializing in microcontrollers, analog, power, and System on Chip products.