By Pradnesh Naik 04:25 pm Feb 29, 202404:25 pm

What's the story On Thursday, major indices of the stock market ended flat but in green with the Sensex settling at 72,500.30 points and the Nifty closing at 21,982.80 points. While the broader market traded near the flat line, the midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.93% to 13,745.85 points. Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MNC, and NIFTY METAL led the way, gaining 1.29%, 0.95%, and 0.9%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Adani Enterprises, Tata Consumer Products, and Adani Ports, which climbed 2.57%, 2.44%, and 2.22%, respectively. Apollo Hospital, Bajaj Auto, and LTIMindtree lead the negative pack, plummeting 3.96%, 3%, and 1.63%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.15% to 16,511.44 points and the Nikkei index too edged up 0.11% to 39,166.19 points. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 96.75 points, or 0.6%, to 15,938.55 points.

INR soared 0.04% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.04% to close at Rs. 82.91 against the US dollar in forex trade. Gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 62,275, while the silver futures jumped 0.62% to Rs. 69,126. The crude oil futures also traded flat to settle at $78.54 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday

Fuel costs remained unchanged in India. In Delhi, diesel costs Rs. 89.66 per liter while petrol sells for Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, you will have to pay Rs. 94.25 per liter for diesel and Rs. 106.29 per liter for petrol.

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $62,610.29, which is up by 5.54% in the past 24 hours. ﻿Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 2.71% and is selling at $3,458.02. BNB and Cardano are priced at $410.62 (0.55% down) and $0.6945 (8.84% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.1281, up by 30.17% from yesterday.