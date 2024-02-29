Next Article

Tata plans to produce multiple nodes

'Made-in-India' chips: Tata to soon reveal details of semiconductor unit

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 02:06 pm Feb 29, 202402:06 pm

What's the story Tata Sons chairperson N Chandrasekaran has announced that the conglomerate will soon reveal a significant investment in a semiconductor chip plant, as reported by The Economic Times. Speaking at the 20th Anantharamakrishnan Memorial lecture, Chandrasekaran highlighted investments in Air India and the electronics and semiconductor sector as part of Tata Group's forward-thinking strategy. However, he did not share specific details about the upcoming semiconductor manufacturing facility.

Taiwanese partner?

Possible partnerships with Taiwanese chipmakers

Recent speculation indicates that Tata Group may collaborate with major Taiwanese chipmakers, such as Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC) and UMC Group, for a proposed chip fabrication plant in Gujarat's Dholera . Chandrasekaran stated that the group plans to produce multiple nodes, showcasing their dedication to advancing semiconductor technology. He also emphasized that India's size, demography, and other advantages make it well-suited to benefit from the changing supply chain network, including advanced manufacturing.

Future plans

Future plans and revenue predictions for semiconductors

In August 2023, Vinayak Pai, MD of Tata Projects, predicted that by FY25-26 approximately 20% of company's revenue would come from constructing factories for semiconductor manufacturing. Pai also mentioned that Tata Projects is in the final stages of launching a large "state-of-the-art semiconductor manufacturing project" utilizing cutting-edge construction technologies. We can expact Tata Group to reveal the details in the coming days.