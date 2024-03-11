Next Article

Nifty Midcap 50 also fell 72 points to 13,876

Sensex tanks over 600 points, Nifty settles near 22,330 mark

By Akash Pandey 03:53 pm Mar 11, 202403:53 pm

What's the story On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices were on a downward trend. While the Sensex plunged 0.83% to 73,502.64 points, the Nifty fell 0.72% to 22,332.65 points. The midcap indices were also in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 72 points, or 0.52%, to 13,876.4 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Monday, NIFTY PHARMA topped the list of the biggest gaining sectors after witnessing a rise of 0.04%. Apollo Hospital, Nestle, and SBI Life Insurance emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.66%, 1.92%, and 1.56%, respectively. Tata Consumer Products, Power Grid Corporation of India, and Bajaj Auto emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.06%, 2.61%, and 2.53%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

On Monday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 0.73%, 1.41%, and 2.24% to 3,068.46 points, 16,587.57 points, and 38,820.49 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ dropped 1.16% to 16,085.11 points.

INR v/s US Dollar

INR goes up 0.04% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.04% to end at Rs. 82.76 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note, with the former settling at Rs. 66,081 and the latter at Rs. 74,390. Crude oil futures edged up by $0.21 or 0.26% to $78.25 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

In India, the cost of fuel remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel retails at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

Crypto

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $71,695.11, a 2.53% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $4,033.93, up 2.07%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $529.74 (0.74% up) and $0.7425 (1.67% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 2.74% higher than yesterday at $0.1774.