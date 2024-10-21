Summarize Simplifying... In short Scammers are using fake trading apps to trick investors into depositing money that can never be withdrawn.

These apps, often disguised as tools for complex calculations or stock news, are distributed via phishing websites and have victims worldwide.

These apps, often disguised as tools for complex calculations or stock news, are distributed via phishing websites and have victims worldwide.

The rise of these scams represents a new level of sophistication in investment fraud, with criminals even using Bitcoin ATMs and impersonating popular retail websites.

Investment frauds have stolen over $75 billion in 4 years

'Pig butchering': How cybercriminals target investors with fake trading apps

By Akash Pandey 04:00 pm Oct 21, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Cybersecurity firm Group-IB has discovered a number of fake trading apps on Google Play and Apple's App Store. The fake apps are part of a larger international scam called "pig butchering," an investment fraud that has allegedly stolen over $75 billion in the last four years. The scam tricks victims into making large investments, which are then drained by the fraudsters.

Deceptive tactics

Scammers use social engineering to lure victims

The "pig butchering" scam isn't just for crypto enthusiasts. Scammers use sophisticated social engineering techniques, often building relationships on dating or social media platforms, to lure their victims. Once trust is established, victims are lured into downloading fake trading apps that appear real. Since May, Group-IB has detected multiple such fake apps masquerading as trading platforms on Google Play and the App Store.

Scam operations

Fraudulent apps exploit user trust for financial gain

The fraudulent apps, developed using the UniApp Framework and belonging to the UniShadowTrade malware family, often pretend to be tools for complex mathematical calculations or stock-related news. After registering and sharing sensitive information, users are encouraged to make deposits and later pressured into investing more money. But, this money can never be withdrawn. Despite some apps being removed, Group-IB says cybercriminals continue distributing them via phishing websites targeting both Android and Apple users.

Widespread fraud

Global impact and rise of investment scams

Victims of these schemes are spread across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The rise of these fake apps represents an escalation in the tactics of fraudsters in the investment sector. They have also been known to trick people into transferring money through Bitcoin ATMs and impersonating popular retail websites as part of their scams.