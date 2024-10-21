Summarize Simplifying... In short Nadamuni, a NIT student, has set a Guinness World Record by creating the world's smallest vacuum cleaner from a refillable ballpoint pen.

The 0.65cm device, powered by a 4V motor, can suck up dust particles and has been hailed as a beautiful creation by his college faculty and peers.

The mini vacuum cleaner proves its utility by being able to empty out the collected dust after cleaning.

This is the world's smallest vacuum cleaner

NIT student sets Guinness World Record with 0.65cm vacuum cleaner

By Akash Pandey 03:14 pm Oct 21, 202403:14 pm

What's the story Tapala Nadamuni, a 23-year-old architecture student from the National Institute of Technology, Patna has etched his name in the Guinness World Records by designing the world's smallest vacuum cleaner. The device is just 0.65cm in size, smaller than an average small fingernail and beats the previous record set in 2022. Ironically, Nadamuni was also the holder of this previous record with his 1.76cm vacuum cleaner.

Design details

Innovative design and functionality

Nadamuni's mini vacuum cleaner is smartly designed from a refillable ballpoint pen. It features a tiny rotating fan, which is powered by a 4V motor that creates suction. When plugged into a power source, the device emits a whirring sound and can easily suck up dust particles. These particles can be emptied out after cleaning, proving its utility despite being so small.

Inventive journey

Nadamuni's journey to Guinness World Records

Nadamuni has been inventing gadgets since his childhood. His latest creation, the world's smallest vacuum cleaner, has earned him admiration from students and faculty at his college. "All the students in our college were amazed at this tiny vacuum cleaner, and my faculty told me that it's the most beautiful creation they've ever seen," he said. The measurement for the record only considers the shortest axis of its body, excluding handle and power cord dimensions.