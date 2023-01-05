Lifestyle

These were the 5 oddest Guinness World Records in 2022

These records may inspire you in a strange way

Strange is the new cool! 2022 has been a year of some really incredible yet odd instances that have paved their way to the coveted Guinness World Records. From people savoring the world's hottest spice to the largest gathering of people with the same name, the record-keeping organization has acknowledged bizarreness of all sorts. Here are the five oddest Guinness World Records of 2022.

Fastest to eat 10 Carolina Reaper chilies

Carolina Reaper chili is the world's hottest of its kind. Wondering how hot is it? Well, it can top out at 2.2 million SHU (Scoville Heat Units), which makes it ultra-hot. Gregory Foster from California, who formerly earned a world record of eating three of these chilies in 8.72 seconds, smashed his own record by chowing down 10 chilies in 33.15 seconds this year!

Farthest walk over a tightrope in high heels

While walking on a tightrope is itself a tough nut to crack, this record took it to a whole new level. A teenager named Ariana Wunderle from Vermont, United States of America, donned a pair of four-inch heels and walked 639 feet and seven inches across a tightrope! She broke the record of 49.2 feet set formerly by Russia's Oxana Seroshtan in 2014.

Most eggs balanced on the back of the hand

A man from Iraq named Ibrahim Sadeq placed not just one, two, or three, but 18 eggs on the back of his hand! Yes, you read that right! The number of eggs was the same as balanced by the previous record holder Jack Harris (UK) on the back of his hand. With that, the duo has become co-holders of this title.

Farthest distance to blow a pea

Believe us, both the man and his record are probably the most jaw-dropping of all. David Rush earned his 250th Guinness World Record after he blew a pea to a distance of 84 feet and 11.28 inches across a level floor using his breath! Turns out that he demolished his own record of 24 feet and 7.6 inches that he set 6.5 years ago!

The largest gathering of people with the same name

People sharing the same first name is a coincidence. However, when they share both the first and last names same and find hundreds with the same credentials, that is sheer magic. Same Name Association of Hirokazu Tanakas in Japan gathered 178 people named Hirokazu Tanakas in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward! The founding member, who's also one Hirokazu Tanaka, broke the record of 164 Martha Stewarts.