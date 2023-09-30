Apple might remove Facebook, X/Twitter from App Store in China

1/4

Technology 2 min read

Apple might remove Facebook, X/Twitter from App Store in China

By Akash Pandey 04:53 pm Sep 30, 202304:53 pm

Chinese authorities insist that Apple must strictly follow new rules

Due to new regulations, Apple might soon be required to remove several popular social media apps from its App Store in China. The Chinese government is enforcing rules that ban unregistered foreign apps on the App Store, reported The Wall Street Journal. This move could impact widely used apps like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp, and X (formerly Twitter). Moreover, Apple has been in talks with Chinese officials since the policy changes were announced in July this year.

2/4

Representatives share concerns over new policy

Apple representatives have shared concerns about the implementation of these new regulations and their potential effects on users. Reportedly, the Chinese policy changes aim to crack down on online scams, pornography, and the spread of information that violates China's strict censorship rules.

3/4

App Store in China has over 1,000 unregistered foreign apps

Apple's App Store reportedly has over 1,000 unregistered foreign apps in China, and those could be affected by the new regulations. The list includes apps like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and X, which are accessible through the App Store. Although the country's internet filters, commonly known as the "Great Firewall," block access to such apps/services, users can bypass the restrictions using VPNs. The Chinese government does not authorize these VPNs, but they are widely used, particularly by younger individuals.

4/4

Deadline and potential legal repercussions

The new regulations will take effect next July, at which point Apple will have to remove unregistered apps from its App Store in China or face legal consequences. In the past, Apple has been forced to remove numerous apps in China, including thousands of unlicensed video game applications. To comply with the new policy, Apple could encourage developers to complete the registration process; however, this option is not even available for several apps.