Technology

X's new 'Highlights' tab allows paid users to showcase content

Written by Athik Saleh August 16, 2023 | 01:13 pm 2 min read

X's new Highlights tab will benefit creators on the platform (Photo credit: X Corp)

X (formerly Twitter) has introduced a new 'Highlights' tab for its paid users. This feature allows subscribers to showcase multiple posts in a dedicated tab on their profile. This is in addition to the existing option to pin a single tweet. Users can easily highlight their best posts with this feature. The platform has updated its X Premium support page with the new feature.

The feature is available to all paid users

Some X users have been seeing the 'Highlights' tab over the last few days. Now, the feature is available to all paid users. To take advantage of the Highlights tab, users simply need to tap the three-dot menu on a post and select "Add/remove from Highlights." This latest addition aims to offer users increased value and control over their online presence.

X is busy boosting its paid offering

The company has been actively making several moves to enhance its premium service. These strategies include offering creators a share of ad revenue and featuring community posts on the algorithmic "For You" timeline. In an effort to encourage more users to subscribe, X has also made TweetDeck (X Pro) an exclusive product for premium users. The Highlights tab is part of the same strategy.